Zac Brown Band announce new album The Owl, premiere “Leaving Love Behind”: Stream

Zac Brown Band's The Owl artwork

Zac Brown Band has announced the release of a new album called The Owl, due out on September 20th via Sony BMG. It marks the country rock band’s sixth full-length to date and serves as the follow-up to 2017’s Welcome Home.

“We’ve been working tirelessly on this album over the past couple years, ensuring every detail is perfect,” Brown said in a statement. “We are always pushing ourselves as musicians by blurring genre boundaries and incorporating all kinds of music we are personally inspired by, elevating what we are capable as a group. This album will have something for everyone.”



Helping the band blur those genre boundaries was a host of big-name EDM and pop songwriters, including Skrillex, Andrew Wyatt of Miike Snow, Jason “Poo Bear” Boyd, Max Martin, Benny Blanco, and Ryan Tedder.

To preview the release, ZBB has unleashed “Leaving Love Behind”, which you can stream below. Previously, the band debuted “Someone I Used to Know” as the lead single.

Zac Brown Band are amidst an extensive US tour (see dates below). You can get tickets to the band’s upcoming shows here.

Zac Brown Band 2019 Tour Dates:

07/26 – Irvine, CA @ Five Point Amphitheater

08/03 – George, WA @ Watershed Festival

08/09 – Denver, CO @ Coors Field

08/11 – Des Moines, IA @ Grandstand – Iowa State Fairgrounds

08/23 – Wantagh, NY @ Nikon at Jones Beach Theater

08/24 – Wantagh, NY @ Nikon at Jones Beach Theater

08/25 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

08/29 – Hershey, PA @ Hershey Park Stadium

08/30 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

08/31 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park

09/01 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park

09/06 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

09/07 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

09/08 – Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre

09/19 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

09/20 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheater

09/21 – Las Vegas, NV @ iHeartRadio Music Festival

09/22 – Louisville, KY @ Bourbon & Beyond Festival

10/17 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place

10/18 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre

10/19 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre

10/20 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

10/25 – Rogers, AR @ The Walmart Amp

10/26 – Dallas, TX @ The Dos Equis Pavilion

10/27 – The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion