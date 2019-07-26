Zac Brown Band announce new album The Owl, premiere “Leaving Love Behind”: Stream

Zac Brown Band has announced the release of a new album called The Owl, due out on September 20th via Sony BMG. It marks the country rock band’s sixth full-length to date and serves as the follow-up to 2017’s Welcome Home.
“We’ve been working tirelessly on this album over the past couple years, ensuring every detail is perfect,” Brown said in a statement. “We are always pushing ourselves as musicians by blurring genre boundaries and incorporating all kinds of music we are personally inspired by, elevating what we are capable as a group. This album will have something for everyone.”
(Buy: Tickets to Zac Brown Band’s US Tour)
Helping the band blur those genre boundaries was a host of big-name EDM and pop songwriters, including Skrillex, Andrew Wyatt of Miike Snow, Jason “Poo Bear” Boyd, Max Martin, Benny Blanco, and Ryan Tedder.
To preview the release, ZBB has unleashed “Leaving Love Behind”, which you can stream below. Previously, the band debuted “Someone I Used to Know” as the lead single.
Zac Brown Band are amidst an extensive US tour (see dates below). You can get tickets to the band’s upcoming shows here.
Zac Brown Band 2019 Tour Dates:
07/26 – Irvine, CA @ Five Point Amphitheater
08/03 – George, WA @ Watershed Festival
08/09 – Denver, CO @ Coors Field
08/11 – Des Moines, IA @ Grandstand – Iowa State Fairgrounds
08/23 – Wantagh, NY @ Nikon at Jones Beach Theater
08/24 – Wantagh, NY @ Nikon at Jones Beach Theater
08/25 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
08/29 – Hershey, PA @ Hershey Park Stadium
08/30 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
08/31 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park
09/01 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park
09/06 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
09/07 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
09/08 – Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre
09/19 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
09/20 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheater
09/21 – Las Vegas, NV @ iHeartRadio Music Festival
09/22 – Louisville, KY @ Bourbon & Beyond Festival
10/17 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place
10/18 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre
10/19 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre
10/20 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
10/25 – Rogers, AR @ The Walmart Amp
10/26 – Dallas, TX @ The Dos Equis Pavilion
10/27 – The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion