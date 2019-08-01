First trailer for Sam Mendes’ 1917 captures the unpredictable terror of trench warfare: Watch

Universal has released the first trailer for Sam Mendes’ forthcoming World War I epic 1917. Written by Mendes himself in his feature-writing debut, the entirety of the film takes place in a single day as seen through the eyes of a pair of British soldiers.

Based on what we’re seeing, Mendes is hardly shying away from the terror of trench warfare. Yet he’s also not forgetting the fact that he makes some of the most beautiful movies today, which is why we’re shaking as much as we’re guffawing.



Grab your helmet and watch below.

As with any war epic, 1917 features an incredible A-list cast, specifically Benedict Cumberbatch, Colin Firth, Mark Strong, Richard Madden, Andrew Scott, George MacKay, and Dean-Charles Chapman.

Here’s the full synopsis:

At the height of the First World War, two young British soldiers, Schofield (MacKay) and Blake (Chapman) are given a seemingly impossible mission. In a race against time, they must cross enemy territory and deliver a message that will stop a deadly attack on hundreds of soldiers—Blake’s own brother among them.

1917 will have a limited release on December 25th before opening wide on January 10, 2020.