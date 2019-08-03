Menu
50 teenagers storm gates at Lollapalooza, immediately arrested

The involved individuals devised the plan and recruited people using social media

by
on August 02, 2019, 9:51pm
Teen storm Lollapalooza gates
A group of 50 teenagers stormed Lollapalooza’s gates on Friday in attempt to illegally enter the Chicago festival.

According to ABC 7 News, the incident occurred at about 2 p.m. local time and involved teenagers who apparently devised the plan and recruited people using social media.

Video capturing the incident shows many individuals penetrating the festival’s exterior gates. However, the Office of Emergency Management and Communications says no one actually made it inside of the festival.

“Both CPD and festival security responded immediately to the situation and resolved it within moments, a statement reads. “As a result, no one was able to gain entry into the festival.”

The gate crashers will reportedly be charged with criminal trespass, and they had to call their parents to bail them out. #MakeFestivals18+.

