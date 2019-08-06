A Day To Remember announce North American fall tour with I Prevail and Beartooth

Florida rockers A Day To Remember will hit the road this fall on “The Degenerates Tour”, and they’re bringing along I Prevail and Beartooth.

The tour kicks off properly on October 15th in Boise, Idaho, and runs through a November 23rd gig in Fayetteville, North Carolina. Prior to the run, the three bands will play a one-off September 28th show in Simpsonville, South Carolina, while A Day To Remember will perform at several festivals in September and October.



A Day To Remember are still touring behind 2016’s Bad Vibrations album, with no concrete news on a new LP yet. However, the band did collaborate with EDM superstar Marshmello on the track “Rescue Me”, which was released in June of this year.

I Prevail released their sophomore album, Trauma, earlier this year, while Beartooth unleashed their third album, Disease, in fall of 2018.

See the full list of dates and the Warriors-themed tour poster below. Tickets for the fall tour go on sale this Friday (August 9th) at ADTR.com, and will also be available here if shows sell out.

A Day To Remember Fall 2019 Tour Dates:

09/06 – Buffalo, NY @ Buffalo Riverworks #

09/07 – Worcester, MA @ Self Help Festival *

09/08 – Concord, VA @ Blue Ridge Rock Festival *

09/27 – Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life Festival *

09/28 – Simpsonville, SC @ CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park ^

10/12 – San Bernardino, CA @ Self Help Festival *

10/13 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival *

10/15 – Boise, ID @ CenturyLink Arena ^

10/16 – West Valley City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre ^

10/17 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium ^

10/21 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory ^

10/22 – Houston, TX @ NRG Arena ^

10/23 – Corpus Christi, TX @ Concrete Street Amphitheatre ^

10/25 – St. Charles, MO @ The Family Arena ^

10/26 – Chicago, IL @ Credit Union 1 Arena ^

10/27 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ The Armory ^

10/29 – Fargo, ND @ Scheels Arena ^

10/30 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena ^

10/31 – Independence, MO @ Silverstein Eye Centers Arena ^

11/02 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center ^

11/03 – Fairfax, VA @ EagleBank Arena ^

11/05 – Laval, QC @ Place Bell ^

11/07 – Reading, PA @ Santander Arena ^

11/09 – Glens Falls, NY @ Cool Insuring Arena ^

11/10 – Trenton, NJ @ CURE Insurance Arena ^

11/12 – Syracuse, NY @ The Oncenter War Memorial Arena ^

11/14 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Allen County War Memorial Coliseum ^

11/15 – Cleveland, OH @ Wolstein Center ^

11/16 – Ypsilanti, MI @ Eastern Michigan University Convocation Center ^

11/17 – Huntington, WV @ Big Sandy Superstore Arena ^

11/19 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5 ^

11/21 – Duluth, GA @ Infinite Energy Arena ^

11/22 – Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium ^

11/23 – Fayetteville, NC @ The Crown Theater ^

# = w/ Fever 333 and Wage War

* = festival gig

^ = w/ I Prevail and Beartooth