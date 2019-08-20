A Day To Remember drop new song “Degenerates”: Stream

A Day To Remember, photo by Jimmy Fontaine

A Day To Remember have just released a brand new song called “Degenerates”. Additionally, they’ve announced a record deal with the label Fueled by Ramen.

After a contentious breakup with Victory Records, ADTR self-released their last two albums, although they had help from Epitaph Records with the distribution of their most recent disc, 2016’s Bad Vibrations.



The new single, “Degenerates” (listen below), follows the recent song “Rescue Me”, a collaboration between ADTR and electronic artist Marshmello.

(Buy: Tickets to A Day To Remember’s Upcoming Shows)

The new song title also serves as inspiration for the band’s recently announced fall North American headlining trek, “The Degenerates Tour”, which kicks off in mid-October, and features support from I Prevail and Beartooth. Get tickets here.

Despite the song release and new record deal, there’s no news yet on a new album from A Day To Remember. For now, “Degenerates” is available to download or stream at this location.