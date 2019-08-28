A. G. Cook

Producer extraordinaire A. G. Cook is back with a new single called “Lifeline,” which features backing vocals from former Chairlift member Caroline Polachek.

Cook is best known for being the head of London-based record label PC Music. Though he hasn’t released solo material since 2016, he’s kept busy collaborating with artists like Charli XCX. He served as the executive producer on her 2017 project, Pop 2, as well as her upcoming Charli; he also took a co-producer credit on the British popstar’s recent banger with Christine and the Queens, “Gone”. What’s more, Cook worked on Polachek’s forthcoming debut solo album, Pang, a favor she’s repaid by appearing on “Lifeline”.



The new song utilizes a reverb-heavy atmosphere and massive drum pad. The vocals are manipulated with synths in different octaves throughout the track, only using the phrase, “You are my lifelife.” It’s super catchy, and according to Cook’s statement in a press release, that’s exactly how he wanted the comeback cut to be:

“The melody at the core of ‘Lifeline’ is this repetitive, insistent and slightly selfish earworm that I’ve been living with for too long now. In the end, the easiest way to deal with it was to leave it in a warm petri dish and let it do its own thing. A few years later I found myself with this young, unstable song, and somehow nurtured it to become a power ballad. The track has a life of its own, but like most children and laboratory experiments, the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.”

Listen to A. G. Cook’s “Lifeline” via the accompanying visualizer video by Timothy Luke below. Stay tuned for more from Cook’s stable, as the new song is said to be the precursor to “a raft of new PC Music material.”

“Lifeline” Single Artwork: