The Lowdown: Rewind, Replay, Rebound is the seventh studio album from Danish band Volbeat, and the first with bassist Kaspar Boye Larsen. Combining heavy riffs with a rockabilly vibe, Volbeat have become one of hard rock’s most successful acts over the past decade, with a string of hit rock singles and their last two albums cracking the Top 10 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Volbeat’s latest album finds the band writing some of their most accessible and catchy songs to date, while mixing in a few surprises to add variety, including guest spots from Clutch frontman Neal Fallon and Slayer / Exodus guitarist Gary Holt.



The Good: Volbeat’s knack for writing songs with intriguing lyrics and memorable hooks continues with tracks like “Last Day Under the Sun” and the earnest arena rocker “Rewind the Exit”. While the album definitely leans more rock than metal, guitarist Rob Caggiano provides some big riffs on “The Everlasting”, and aforementioned guest Holt brings the heavy with his solo on “Cheapside Sloggers”.

The most distinctive trait of Volbeat is the voice of frontman Michael Poulsen, who channels Elvis on “Pelvis on Fire” with a lot of swagger and attitude, and then does a complete 180 on the tender “7:24”, a song he wrote for his daughter. One of the most unique songs on the album is “Die To Live”, featuring not only Fallon, but also saxophone and piano. Elsewhere, “The Awakening of Bonnie Parker” contains vivid storytelling and spoken word parts from Poulsen.

The Bad: The 38-second “Parasite” feels a bit gimmicky, basically amounting to a short section of what could have developed into a really good song. A few tracks polish off some of the edge Volbeat had in the past and though they are ridiculously catchy, are also somewhat saccharine.

The Verdict: Volbeat have produced another fun and eclectic album with a plethora of potential hit singles. They don’t stray far from their established formula, but do push the limits enough to keep things interesting. On Rewind, Replay, Rebound, Volbeat have cut down on the filler and maximized the hooks.

Essential Tracks: “Last Day Under The Sun”, “Die To Live”, “Cheapside Sloggers”, “7:24”