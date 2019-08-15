Alessia Cara impersonates Billie Eilish, sings with Juanes on Fallon: Watch

Alessia Cara sings as Billie Eilish on Fallon

Pop singer Alessia Cara pulled double duty on Wednesday night’s edition of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Not only did she join Juanes to perform their recent collaboration, “Querer Mejor”, Cara also spun the “Wheel of Musical Impressions” and impersonated some of her fellow pop contemporaries.

Specifically, Cara sang “Pop Goes the Weasel” in the style of Billie Eilish; channeled Amy Winehouse on “Old MacDonald Had a Farm”; and went full Alanis Morissette singing “Hush, Little Baby”. Replay it all down below.



Cara is set to release a new EP called This Summer in the coming weeks. Listen to her latest single, “Rooting for You”.