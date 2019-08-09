Alessia Cara, photo by Philip Cosores

Alessia Cara has dropped a new song called “Rooting for You”. The single comes from her upcoming EP, This Summer, which she teased some more today by releasing the tracklist and artwork as well.

“Rooting for You” is an uplifting, stripped down track turned pop hit that sees the Canadian pop star flexing a new bit of vocal dexterity. Instead of belting out notes to scale her higher register, she leans back into a smokey low range, recounting a past relationship that eventually let her down. Behind Cara, an acoustic guitar, warped backbeat, and distorted saxophone sway back and forth, giving her the breeziness of an approachable cool girl — an image that’s true to her music persona.



(Read: Alessia Cara Continues to Mature on The Pains of Growing)

The track follows in the footsteps of “Ready”, the first single from This Summer. The EP comes after last year’s The Pains of Growing full-length, which had one of the best songs of 2018, so expect similarly catchy, dazzling hooks on this latest effort. This Summer is due out on September 6th via Def Jam Records.

Stream Alessia Cara’s “Rooting for You” below.

Along with the new song, Alessia Cara has shared the full tracklist for This Summer EP as well as its artwork. Check out both below. You can also get tickets to all of Cara’s forthcoming tour dates here.

This Summer EP Artwork:

This Summer EP Tracklist:

01. Ready

02. What’s on Your Mind?

03. Okay Okay

04. Like You

05. Rooting for You

06. October