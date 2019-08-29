Alex Trebek returns for season 36 of Jeopardy!

Alex Trebek

When Alex Trebek first announced that he had been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer back in March, the Jeopardy! host assured fans that he would continue working without interruption. Now, with his cancer “near remission,” Trebek has confirmed that he’ll be returning for the upcoming 36th season of the trivia game show.

In a video announcing the start of production, Trebek said, “I’ve gone through a lot of chemotherapy and thankfully that is now over. I’m on the mend, and that’s all I can hope for right now.”



“We’ve got some exciting things coming up, and I can’t wait to share them with all of you,” Trebek added. “Let me tell you, it’s going to be a good year.”

Jeopardy! returns to airwaves on September 9th.