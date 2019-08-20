Andy Muschietti confirms It supercut combining both movies

Pennywise in It

It: Chapter Two hasn’t even hit theaters and yet Andy Muschietti is already working on another edit. In a new interview with Games Radar, the filmmaker confirmed that several cuts of the two films are already completed, and that he’s opening to doing more.

“The possibilities are open,” Muschietti he explained. “There’s a version where the two movies are cut together. There’s a version where there’s a special director’s cut of number one and a special director’s cut of number two. And I’m happy to basically work on every one of them.”



If you recall, the original cut of the forthcoming sequel spanned four hours, so it’s apparent that Muschietti has a ton of material to work with going forward. The biggest question, though, is whether he’s going to model a cut based on Stephen King’s novel.

What the hell does that mean? Well, unlike the way these two movies are set up, King actually cross cut between the adults and the children, peeling back the mystery by ricocheting between 27 years. So, if Muschietti really wants to do something different…

Of course, that would take far more time than simply stringing the two together — and that’s what it sounds like he did — but given that we live in an era of extended cuts (see: Netflix’s The Hateful Eight “series”), it’s not out of the question.

At the very least, it would afford him the opportunity to include all sorts of deleted scenes and side stories. Besides, it’s not like Warner Bros. and New Line aren’t already making a fortune on this. So, the odds of them double- or triple-dipping are pretty high.

In the meantime, we can all enjoy the theatrical cut of the first one, while we wait for the sequel, which hits theaters on September 6th. Catch up now with The Losers’ Club, a weekly King cast that previously spoke to Muschietti about all his ideas for the series.

