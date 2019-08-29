Angels & Airwaves kick off first tour in seven years, debut new song “Kiss & Tell”: Stream

Yesterday, Angels & Airwaves kicked off their first tour in seven years. Now, to celebrate, the Tom DeLonge-led outfit have released a new song called “Kiss & Tell”.
“The beginning of the song is really an ode to The Beach Boys,” DeLonge says “Kiss & Tell”. “It opens with three-part harmonies to create an introduction with multi-dimensionality. We wanted to create a sound that had electronic elements right alongside classic rock and pop punk melodic structures. Lyrically, this song is specifically about balancing on the edge of a razor blade. Doing something you’re not supposed to be doing, and although you might die while doing it, it’s still very much keeping you feeling alive.” Take a listen to it below.
“Kiss & Tell” follows the release of “Rebel Girl” earlier this year.
Angels & Airwaves played both songs live during last night’s comeback concert in Phoenix, Arizona. The band’s 22-song setlist also included acoustic renditions of Blink-182’s “I Miss You” and “Aliens Exist” as well as Box Car Racer’s “There Is”. See the full setlist and watch highlights from the show below.
Angels & Airwaves’ tour runs into early October. Many of the upcoming dates are sold out, but you can secure tickets here.
Setlist:
Overload (Live debut)
It Hurts
Everything’s Magic
Paralyzed (Live debut)
Moon as My Witness
Anxiety
The Wolfpack (Live debut)
Kiss With a Spell (Live debut)
Surrender
Drum Solo
Rebel Girl (Live debut)
The Adventure
Anomaly (Live debut)
I Miss You (blink-182 cover) (verse and chorus acoustic)
There Is (Box Car Racer cover) (verse and chorus acoustic)
Aliens Exist (blink-182 cover) (verse and chorus acoustic)
Hallucinations
Young London
Breathe
Kiss and Tell (Song debut)
Encore:
Do It for Me Now
Heaven
Angels & Airwaves 2019 Tour Dates:
09/04 – Phoenix, AZ @ Marquee Theatre
09/06 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s
09/07 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
09/09 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade
09/10 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues
09/11 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore
09/13 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore
09/14 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
09/15 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
09/17 – New York, NY @ PlayStation Theater
09/18 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues
09/20 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore
09/21 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues
09/22 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
09/24 – Denver, CO @ The Fillmore
09/25 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union
09/27 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
09/28 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
09/30 – San Francisco, CA @ Warfield Theatre
10/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco Theater
10/02 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues
10/04 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues
10/05 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues
10/06 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues
10/08 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues
10/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco Theater