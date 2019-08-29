Angels & Airwaves kick off first tour in seven years, debut new song “Kiss & Tell”: Stream

Angels and Airwaves

Yesterday, Angels & Airwaves kicked off their first tour in seven years. Now, to celebrate, the Tom DeLonge-led outfit have released a new song called “Kiss & Tell”.

“The beginning of the song is really an ode to The Beach Boys,” DeLonge says “Kiss & Tell”. “It opens with three-part harmonies to create an introduction with multi-dimensionality. We wanted to create a sound that had electronic elements right alongside classic rock and pop punk melodic structures. Lyrically, this song is specifically about balancing on the edge of a razor blade. Doing something you’re not supposed to be doing, and although you might die while doing it, it’s still very much keeping you feeling alive.” Take a listen to it below.



“Kiss & Tell” follows the release of “Rebel Girl” earlier this year.

Angels & Airwaves played both songs live during last night’s comeback concert in Phoenix, Arizona. The band’s 22-song setlist also included acoustic renditions of Blink-182’s “I Miss You” and “Aliens Exist” as well as Box Car Racer’s “There Is”. See the full setlist and watch highlights from the show below.

Angels & Airwaves’ tour runs into early October. Many of the upcoming dates are sold out, but you can secure tickets here.

Setlist:

Overload (Live debut)

It Hurts

Everything’s Magic

Paralyzed (Live debut)

Moon as My Witness

Anxiety

The Wolfpack (Live debut)

Kiss With a Spell (Live debut)

Surrender

Drum Solo

Rebel Girl (Live debut)

The Adventure

Anomaly (Live debut)

I Miss You (blink-182 cover) (verse and chorus acoustic)

There Is (Box Car Racer cover) (verse and chorus acoustic)

Aliens Exist (blink-182 cover) (verse and chorus acoustic)

Hallucinations

Young London

Breathe

Kiss and Tell (Song debut)

Encore:

Do It for Me Now

Heaven

Angels & Airwaves 2019 Tour Dates:

09/04 – Phoenix, AZ @ Marquee Theatre

09/06 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s

09/07 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

09/09 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

09/10 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues

09/11 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore

09/13 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore

09/14 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

09/15 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

09/17 – New York, NY @ PlayStation Theater

09/18 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

09/20 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore

09/21 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

09/22 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

09/24 – Denver, CO @ The Fillmore

09/25 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union

09/27 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

09/28 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

09/30 – San Francisco, CA @ Warfield Theatre

10/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco Theater

10/02 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

10/04 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues

10/05 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

10/06 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

10/08 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

10/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco Theater