Anna Wise announces debut album, As If It Were Forever, shares “Nerve”: Stream

Anna Wise, photo by Lissyelle Laricchia

Anna Wise may not be a household name just yet, but it’s more than likely you’ve heard her crooning. In addition to releasing material under her Sonnymoon moniker, the alt-R&B singer has appeared on every single Kendrick Lamar album since 2012’s good kid, m.A.A.d city; she notably earned a Grammy for her contributions to To Pimp a Butterfly standout “These Walls”. Wise is now looking to further establish her name with her debut solo album, As If It Were Forever.

“I’ve turned the mirror around on myself,” the 28-year-old singer said of the new LP. “I’m analyzing my identity, my interactions, my healing. I’m seeing where I fall short, where I’m more talk than action. I’m focusing on loving myself instead of trying to be lovable.”



(Read: The Top 20 Hip-Hop Solo Albums of All Time)

Due out October 18th through Alpha Pup Records, the forthcoming record follows Wise’s pair of EPs, The Feminine Act: II and II, from 2016 and 2017, respectively. There are 12 tracks in total, including collaborations with with Denzel Curry, Little Simz, Nick Hakim, and Jon Bap. Gwen Bunn, Mndsgn, Carter Lang, and Jake Sherman turn in appearances, as do Pink Siifu, Sid Sriram, Jonathan Ellington, Simon Mavin, Paul Bender, Zeke Mishanec, and Dane Orr.

To coincide with the album news, Wise is sharing a single called “Nerve”, written with Bap and Hakim in the course of only one night in Brooklyn. Wise explained in a statement,

“Sometimes words and melodies flow out so fast, it’s best to have all your tools ready to catch the ideas before they leave you and tap on the next person’s shoulder. I had all my tools ready that night, and I’m grateful. Lyrically, it’s about spring cleaning your relationships and not being afraid of letting go. Typical, I know, but it’s a lesson I am still learning.”

Stream “Nerve” below.

Pre-orders for As If It Were Forever are ongoing. Wise will celebrate her new album with two shows next month — September 6th at Atlanta’s Aisle 5 and September 8th at Le Poisson Rouge in New York City. Purchase tickets here.

As If It Were Forever Artwork:

As If It Were Forever Tracklist:

01. Worm’s Playground

02. Blue Rose

03. Abracadabra (feat. Little Simz)

04. Nerve

05. Count My Blessings (feat. Denzel Curry)

06. What’s Up with You?

07. The Moment (Interlude)

08. One of These Changes is You (feat. Pink Siifu)

09. Vivre D’amour Et D’eau Fraiche (feat. Jon Bap)

10. Mirror

11. Coming Home

12. Juice