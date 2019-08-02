Just six months after the release of thank u, next and already Ariana Grande is on to the next single. Today brings the reveal of “Boyfriend” along with its official music video.

“Boyfriend” sees the pop phenomenon teaming up with Social House, the same songwriting/production duo that helped with hits “7 Rings” and “thank u, next”. On the song, Grande talks about finally making things official with a special someone: “But you don’t want me to see nobody else… and I don’t want you to see nobody.”



Check it out below via its official video, in which Grande sports stylish Givenchy outfits.

In July, Grande shared her “In My Head” video. She, Lana Del Rey, and Miley Cyrus have a new collaborative single in the upcoming Charlie’s Angels sequel.

The 26-year-old Grande continues her lengthy “Sweetener Tour” throughout the fall, and tickets can be purchased here.