As I Lay Dying announce new album Shaped by Fire, share title track: Stream

As I Lay Dying, via Nuclear Blast

Last year, As I Lay Dying surprised fans by revealing that they were reuniting with embattled singer Tim Lambesis. The metalcore veterans have been touring ever since, but are now taking the next step in their comeback by releasing a new album, Shaped by Fire, this fall.

Long story short, Lambesis pleaded guilty to solicitation of murder after he had attempted to hire a hitman to kill his estranged wife. After serving a little more than two years of his six-year sentence, he was released from prison in December 2016.



During Lambesis’ trial and prison stint, As I Lay Dying had dissolved, with the other members going on to form the band Wovenwar. Last year, it was announced that As I Lay Dying had re-formed, and would be fronted by Lambesis, who used social media to inform fans how he had rehabilitated and transformed himself after realizing the error of his ways. His bandmates, meanwhile, spoke of the long and painful journey to forgive Lambesis.

After releasing the singles “My Own Grave” and “Redefined”, As I Lay Dying have now announced that they will unleash their seventh album, Shaped by Fire, on September 20th. With the new LP, the band has ended its longterm relationship with Metal Blade and has inked a new deal with Nuclear Blast.

(See Also: As I Lay Dying’s Tim Lambesis Pursuing Masters in Social Work)

“We are tremendously grateful to have found positive resolve from the worst moments of our history,” stated the band. “The previous chapter of our journey was one of pervasive hurt and pain. Subsequent years found us on varied paths — all of which slowly led towards resolutions of growth, healing, and reconciliation. As I Lay Dying’s collective purpose is to share a message of hope for everyone through the empowering outlet of music, and we are humbled by the overwhelming support we have received from family, friends, and fans so far.”

Along with the album announcement, As I Lay Dying have unveiled the video for the title track, which can be streamed below.

In addition, the band will embark on a fall U.S. tour in support of the album. The trek, which features support from After the Burial and Emmure, kicks off November 15th in Las Vegas, Nevada, and runs through a December 15th show in Los Angeles, California. The dates are listed below, with tickets available here.

Shaped by Fire Artwork:

Shaped by Fire Tracklist:

01. Burn To Emerge

02. Blinded

03. Shaped By Fire

04. Undertow

05. Torn Between

06. Gatekeeper

07. The Wreckage

08. My Own Grave

09. Take What’s Left

10. Redefined

11. Only After We’ve Fallen

12. The Toll It Takes

As I Lay Dying 2019 US Tour Dates with After the Burial and Emmure:

11/15 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues

11/16 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

11/18 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

11/19 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

11/21 – New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues

11/22 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre

11/23 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte

11/24 – Wantagh, NY @ Mulcahy’s Pub and Concert Hall

11/25 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

11/26 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts

11/27 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre

11/29 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

11/30 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom

12/01 – Reading, PA @ Reverb

12/02 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

12/03 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

12/04 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater

12/06 – Denver, CO @ Summit

12/07 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

12/09 – Seattle, WA @ El Corazón

12/10 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

12/11 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

12/12 – Ventura, CA @ Ventura Theater

12/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater

12/14 – San Diego, CA @ SOMA

12/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater