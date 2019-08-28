ASAP Rocky drops Dick Tracy-inspired video for new single “Babushka Boi”: Watch

ASAP Rocky's "Babushka Boi" video

First of all, let’s get this cleared up: ASAP Rocky’s new track and video “Babushka Boi” were meant to be released before the whole Sweden incident, so the use of literal pig cops probably isn’t a dig at the Swedish legal system. They are, however, a nod to Dick Tracy, as are the wild, cartoonish “Babushka Boi” visuals as a whole.

The Harlem rapper’s first post-freedom single, “Babushka Boi” straddles the line behind hard and playful. Throughout, a light electronic note plinks its way over grimy beats layered with what’s either a scream or a siren. The lyrics and title refer to the scarves ASAP wore for a period over the last year to hide a scar on his face. Even a babushka around his head can’t reduce his street cred as he raps, “I would like to dedicate to the scar on my face/ All the stars of the globe, the world is yours, Scarface.”



In the Nadia Lee Cohen-directed video, ASAP Rocky fully embraces the Babushka Boi persona as the leader of a gang of old-timey bank robbers. With exaggerated prosthetic features like the cult classic Dick Tracy movie, ASAP Ferg, ScHoolboy Q, ASAP Nast, and Kamil Abba join their scar-faced leader as they take what they want and run from anthropomorphic pig police. It all ends with a good old fashioned shootout that leaves ASAP and his crew with some fresh sausage meat.

Take a look below.

“Babushka Boi” was slated to come earlier in the summer, but was postponed following ASAP Rocky detainment in Sweden on assault charges. Thanks not at all to the POTUS (despite his insistence otherwise), ASAP was eventually released from jail and found guilty. He was given a suspended sentence and ordered to pay a fine, but will serve no more time behind bars. That means he’s free to perform at the trio of festivals left on his docket for the year: Mexico’s Hellow Festival, Canada’s Purple Fest, and New York’s Rolling Loud. Find tickets here.