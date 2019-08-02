ASAP Rocky released from jail pending verdict in Swedish assault trial

ASAP Rocky, photo by Kimberley Ross

ASAP Rocky is a free man.

After spending nearly a month behind bars, the Harlem-born rapper was released from Swedish custody on Friday. A judge ruled that ASAP Rocky is free to leave Sweden while awaiting a verdict for his assault trial, which is expected on August 14th, according to TMZ.



Prosecutors sought to keep ASAP Rocky in custody, arguing that he is a flight risk.

ASAP Rocky is charged with assaulting a 19-year-old Afghani political refugee named Mustafa Jafari last month. If found guilty, prosecutors are seeking a six-month jail stint.

Yesterday, ASAP Rocky took the stand and testified that he did not instigate a fight with Jafari and only responded in self-defense. He also denied using a glass bottle in the altercation, which the prosecutors say led to Jafari’s most serious injuries.

Donald Trump, who called Sweden’s Prime Minister to “personally vouch” for ASAP Rocky, celebrated news of his release on Twitter: