Atreyu at ShipRocked 2019, photo by Amy Harris

Metalcore veterans Atreyu are celebrating their 20th anniversary with a fall US tour that will feature support from Whitechapel, He Is Legend, Tempting Fate, and Santa Cruz.

The tour will feature Atreyu playing 20 songs chosen by their fans, with drummer Brandon Sailer stating, “This year has been a huge one for Atreyu. Not only because of the beautiful support we have received for [2018 album] In Our Wake but also because this is our 20-year anniversary as a band.”



He continued, “What better way to celebrate than with the reason we are all here…YOU. So here’s how it goes. 20 years. 20 songs. Chosen by YOU…the fans. This will be the longest Atreyu set ever and also the first time the fans get to choose. Let’s do this.”

(Buy: Tickets to Atreyu’s Upcoming Tour Dates)

Singer Alex Varkatzas added, “It’s been a long, rewarding road and we are not slowing down anytime soon. We would like the help of our friends and supporters in picking the set they will see on this upcoming coming run with Whitechapel. We owe so much to the wonderful people who support and connect with us.”

Whitechapel, meanwhile, will be touring behind their acclaimed new album, The Valley.

Atreyu, Whitechapel, and He Is Legend will all appear at the Las Rageous festival taking place October 18th-19th in Sin City. From there, the full tour lineup will kick things off October 20th in Tucson, Arizona, and remain on the road through a November 20th show in Ventura, California. Tickets go on sale this Friday, August 23rd. You can also pick them up here.

Atreyu, Whitechapel, He Is Legend, Tempting Fate, and Santa Cruz 2019 Tour Dates:

10/18-19 – Las Vegas, NV @ Las Rageous Festival #

10/20 – Tucson, AZ @ The Rialto Theatre

10/21 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theatre

10/22 – Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey Live

10/23 – Austin, TX @ Come & Take It Live

10/25 – Athens, GA @ 40 Watt Club

10/26 – Chattanooga, TN @ The Signal

10/27 – Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom

10/28 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls

10/29 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore

10/30 – Norfolk, VA @ The Norva

11/01 – Stroudsburg, PA @ Sherman Theater

11/02 – Providence, RI @ The Strand

11/03 – New Haven, CT @ Toad’s Place

11/04 – Wantagh, NY @ Mulcahy’s

11/07 – Niagara Falls, NY @ The Rapids Theater

11/08 – Toledo, OH @ Civic Music Hall

11/09 – Belvedere, IL @ The Apollo Theater

11/10 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave

11/11 – St. Louis, MO @ The Ready Room

11/13 – Colorado Springs, CO @ Sunshine Studios Live

11/14 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

11/15 – Chico, CA @ The Senator Theatre

11/16 – Reno, NV @ Cargo

11/18 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst

11/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco Theater

11/20 – Ventura, CA @ The Majestic Ventura Theater

# = festival appearance, no Tempting Fate and Santa Cruz