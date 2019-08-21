Avey Tare and Geologist

Animal Collective members Avey Tare and Geologist have convened for a new two-track project titled New Psycho Actives Vol. 2. The release follows their Vol. 1 installment in 2015 and is being previewed with the Side A song “Summer Blaze”.

While Vol. 1 saw the two artists each individually working on their own seasonal track — Tare’s “Tape Player Chants for Winter” and Geologist’s “Stretching Songs for Spring” — Vol. 2 is said to be a collaborative effort throughout. The pair recorded the collection at Laughing Gas over the course of two weekends in 2018 and 2019.



Fans can hear Tare and Geologist’s interlaced chemistry on today’s “Summer Blaze”, an expansive 25-minute offering that balances cool acoustics and sticky noise. Check it out below.

Tare and Geologist plan to share the autumnal Side B of Vol. 2, though a release date hasn’t been confirmed.

Earlier this year, Tare dropped his excellent solo album, Cows on Hourglass. He and the rest of Animal Collective have a few fall tour dates lined up, including a performance at this year’s Desert Daze festival in October. Grab your tickets here.

