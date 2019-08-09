BABYMETAL unveil tracklist and guest musicians for Metal Galaxy

BABYMETAL

After previously revealing the title, release date, and artwork for their upcoming album, Metal Galaxy, BABYMETAL have now unveiled the LP’s tracklist and guest musicians.

The Japanese pop-metal group’s third album, which arrives October 11th, will contain 14 songs and feature a bevy of guest artists. The musicians appearing on Metal Galaxy include Arch Enemy vocalist Alissa White-Gluz; Sabaton singer Joakim Brodén; Polyphia guitarists Tim Henson and Scott LePage; B’z guitarist Tak Matsumoto; and Thai rapper F.HERO.



Along with revealing the tracklist, the band offered more insight into the album, explaining, “As their band name, BABYMETAL, represents ‘the birth of a new genre of music that combines Japanese pop with metal’, hence the term ‘baby’ in the name, the new album expresses Light & Darkness, emotions like duality and ambivalence, and ‘new metal’ created by various chemical reactions as other entities evolved and expanded in this album.”

(Buy: Tickets to BABYMETAL’s Upcoming Tour)

The statement continues, “Just like the Sun and the Moon changes the appearance of this world with its daylight and moonlight, with evermore new type of various sound, their music paints the metal galaxy in different colors.”

In support of the album, BABYMETAL will embark on a previously announced headlining US tour featuring support from Avatar on most dates. The outing begins September 4th in Orlando, Florida, and runs through an October 16th show in Seattle, Washington. Pick up tickets here.

Metal Galaxy Tracklist:

01. FUTURE METAL

02. DA DA DANCE (feat. Tak Matsumoto)

03. Elevator Girl (English version)

04. Shanti Shanti Shanti

05. Oh! MAJINAI (feat. Joakim Brodén)

06. Brand New Day (feat. Tim Henson and Scott LePage)

07. Night Night Burn!

08. IN THE NAME OF

09. Distortion (feat. Alissa White-Gluz)

10. PA PA YA!! (feat. F.HERO)

11. Kagerou

12. Starlight

13. Shine

14. Arkadia