Barack Obama reveals his 2019 summer playlist

Barack Obama

Former president Barack Obama has shared his 2019 summer playlist. Not surprisingly, Lil Nas X’s juggernaut hit “Old Town Road (Remix)” is among his picks, though he flexes a range this time around that spans from Lizzo to Van Morrison to Pride Rock.

“With summer winding down, here’s a sampling of what Michelle and I have been listening to — some new, some old, some fast, some slow. Hope you enjoy,” he announced on Instagram with an accompanying screenshot of his 44 selections.



Among the more topical selections: Maggie Rogers’ “Burning”, Lizzo‘s “Juice”, Sharon Van Etten’s “Seventeen”, The Black Keys’ “Go”, and the three-star roar of Beyoncé, Jay-Z, and Childish Gambino’s “MOOD 4EVA” off The Lion King: The Gift.

Other highlights include classics such as A Tribe Called Quest’s “Can I Kick It?”, Van Morrison’s “Brown Eyed Girl”, The Rolling Stones’ “Happy”, Lauryn Hill’s “Doo Wop (That Thing)”, and Stevie Wonder’s “Don’t You Worry ‘Bout a Thing”.

Below, you can stream the full thing yourself.