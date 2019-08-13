Barbie gets into cosplay with new Star Wars line

If you thought Luke was a little short to be a Stormtrooper, wait till you see the newest characters coming to a galaxy far, far away. Mattel has announced a collectible line of Barbie dolls inspired by Star Wars.

Coming ahead of the final entry in the main Star Wars series, The Rise of Skywalker, the three-figure Star Wars x Barbie collection is based on concept art from the first, A New Hope. There are takes on Darth Vader, R2-D2, and Princess Leia, all put through what’s described as “a distinctive Barbie high-fashion filter.” Think of it as chic cosplay, where Leia carries an Alliance Starbird clutch, Vader wears shades instead of a helmet, and R2-D2 ripped off a piece of C-3PO for her bag.



Each doll retails at $100 (!) and are available for pre-order through the Barbie website. Take a look at all the figures below.

If Star Wars doesn’t tickle your fancy, perhaps check out Barbie’s David Bowie-themed doll.

