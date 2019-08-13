Menu
Film News
Breaking Hollywood film news for fans of
comedy, drama, action, romance, and beyond

Barbie gets into cosplay with new Star Wars line

New line of figures put the original New Hope concept art through "a distinctive Barbie high-fashion filter"

by
on August 13, 2019, 6:09pm
0 comments
 

If you thought Luke was a little short to be a Stormtrooper, wait till you see the newest characters coming to a galaxy far, far away. Mattel has announced a collectible line of Barbie dolls inspired by Star Wars.

Coming ahead of the final entry in the main Star Wars series, The Rise of Skywalker, the three-figure Star Wars x Barbie collection is based on concept art from the first, A New Hope. There are takes on Darth Vader, R2-D2, and Princess Leia, all put through what’s described as “a distinctive Barbie high-fashion filter.” Think of it as chic cosplay, where Leia carries an Alliance Starbird clutch, Vader wears shades instead of a helmet, and R2-D2 ripped off a piece of C-3PO for her bag.

Each doll retails at $100 (!) and are available for pre-order through the Barbie website. Take a look at all the figures below.

If Star Wars doesn’t tickle your fancy, perhaps check out Barbie’s David Bowie-themed doll.

(Read: The 80 Greatest Movies of the ’80s)

Barbie Star Wars Mattel figuresStar Wars Barbie Darth Vader Barbie gets into cosplay with new Star Wars lineStar Wars Barbie R2 D2 Barbie gets into cosplay with new Star Wars linePrincess Leia Star Wars Barbie Barbie gets into cosplay with new Star Wars line

Previous Story
Cardi B interviews Bernie Sanders
Next Story
Michael Kiwanuka announces new album, shares “You Ain’t the Problem”: Stream
No comments