Ariana Grande joins Barbra Streisand to sing “No More Tears (Enough Is Enough)” in Chicago: Watch

Ariana Grande and Barbra Streisand, photo via Instagram/@barbrastreisand

Two of pop’s biggest icons proved music can bridge any generation gap on Tuesday night. During a headlining show in Chicago, Barbra Streisand brought Ariana Grande onstage to perform “No More Tears (Enough Is Enough)” together.

Streisand was performing at the United Center in Chicago on Tuesday when, in the middle of her set, she brought out Grande for an intimate duet of her 1979 single (via Uproxx). It was a shoe-in fit, given the original sees Babs and Donna Summer turn a gentle ballad into a disco dance. Still, the audience’s surprise was warranted, as Grande had headlined Lollapalooza over the weekend and reasonably could have returned home immediately after.



Grande handled the duet gracefully, albeit somewhat bashfully. She matched Streisand’s pitch and delivery from start to end, and even wore a similar classy outfit with her oversized black tuxedo. “I’m gonna go pass out,” she joked once they wrapped the song. “You’re just gonna find 10 pounds of hair.”

(Read: Lollapalooza 2019 Photo Gallery: The Strokes, Janelle Monáe, Kacey Musgraves, Lil Wayne)

Undoubtedly, it was a dream moment for the pop star. As a preteen, Ariana Grande had her first breakout while starring in the Broadway show 13. Her musical theater background combined with her transition into pop music makes Grande a prime aficionado of Barbra Streisand, a legend in both fields herself. Grande’s time with Streisand was made all the more surreal considering the two got manicures over the weekend, as Streisand hinted at with an Instagram post of their hands, labeled, “Made a new friend…”

After the surprise appearance, Grande shared fan footage on her Instagram, captioning one video with “the best night of my life.” Check out the fan footage, as well as Grande’s post about the moment, below.

