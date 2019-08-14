Bauhaus frontman Peter Murphy suffers heart attack

Peter Murphy

Peter Murphy, former frontman of influential goth-rock band Bauhaus, suffered a heart attack on Tuesday evening.

The 60-year-old musician was rushed to a local New York City hospital due to a shortness of breath and was subsequently diagnosed with a myocardial infarction, according to a representative for Murphy.



In a statement, cardiologist Jason Song, MD said Murphy “had two stents placed in his right coronary artery and was started on medications to manage his heart condition. Due to HIPAA regulations we cannot reveal further details of his condition. He is still in the hospital for continued monitoring of his condition.”

As a result of his hospitalization, Murphy has postponed all remaining dates of his residency at New York’s Le Poisson Rouge. “These shows will be postponed to later dates to be determined,” a press release notes.

Last year, Murphy reunited with former Bauhaus bandmate David J for “The Ruby Tour: 40 Years of Bauhaus”.