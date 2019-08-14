Bella Thorne is directing a “Romeo and Juliet-like” film for Pornhub

Bella Thorne

Bella Thorne is set to make her directorial debut for Pornhub.

The former Disney star has teamed up with Pornhub’s Visionaries Director’s Series to make the film happen, following in the footsteps of Young M.A. and Brooke Candy, who’ve also created videos on behalf of the porn channel. Thorne’s film will be called Her & Him, reports Billboard, and it’s scheduled to be shown at The Odenburg Film Festival in Germany this September.



According to Pornhub vice president Corey Price, the plot for Her & Him follows the Romeo and Juliet-like story of two star-crossed lovers. The couple have a love that is supposedly reckless, dangerous, and “transcends time and space”. As such, it’ll feature porn (surprise) and “a very large knife”.

At the end of the day, directing a Pornhub film is another noteworthy accomplishment (?) onBella Thorne’s resume. In the past, she’s made a name for herself acting in TV shows like Disney’s Shake It Up, starring in feature films like The Babysitter and Assassination Nation, recording her own music, voicing characters in video games, and even penning poetry. Watch out, porn industry.