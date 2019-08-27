Bernie Sanders gives hardcore band Knocked Loose a boost while on the campaign trail

Bernie Sanders and Knocked Loose Billboard, via Twitter: Joe Sonka

Beto O’Rourke apparently isn’t the only Democratic presidential hopeful with some punk cred. Fellow candidate Bernie Sanders found himself unintentionally stumping for hardcore band Knocked Loose during a campaign stop in Louisville, Kentucky.

Knocked Loose released their new album, A Different Shade of Blue, this past Friday, and the Kentucky band took out a billboard in Louisville, advertising their sophomore LP. It just so happened that Sanders held court in front of a number of AT&T workers who were on strike, with a camera angle perfectly capturing the Knocked Loose billboard in its frame.



The video (watch below) was posted by Twitter user Joe Sonka and shared by Knocked Loose, who wrote, “A Different Shade of Bernie.”

(Buy: Tickets to Knocked Loose’s Upcoming Tour Dates)

With a new poll showing Bernie in a dead heat with Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren for the top spot among Democratic hopefuls, the Vermont senator’s stump stop is a nice look for the up-and-coming hardcore band.

And perhaps Bernie can adopt the band’s recent single “… And Still I Wander South” as a campaign theme as he continues to hit the Southern states.

Either way, the free advertising certainly can’t hurt Knocked Loose, as the band recently announced a fall headlining tour that kicks off October 1st in Madison, Wisconsin. Pick up tickets here, and order the new album here.