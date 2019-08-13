Music from Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood collected on new album

Mister Rogers, photo courtesy of The Fred Rogers Company

The nostalgia trolley will arrive loaded with warm memories for Fred Rogers fans this fall. Tom Hanks will star as the beloved children’s TV show host in November’s A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood biopic. A month ahead of the film’s release, you’ll be able to bring all the songs of Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood to al your own home with the newly announced album It’s Such a Good Feeling: The Best of Mister Rogers.

Due out October 4th via Omnivore Recordings, the best-of collection compiles 18 favorites from Rogers’ public television program. What’s more, five additional songs featured on the record have never before been released, including original show-closer “Tomorrow”. Backing Rogers on all the tracks are bassist Carl McViker, percussionist Bobby Rawsthorne, and pianist Johnny Costa.



(Read: Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood Celebrates 50 Years of Good Feelings)

Costa and Rogers were long-time collaborators, with the former performing all of the music live during the show’s tapings. In 1986, Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood Records released Johnny Costa Plays Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood Jazz, which is also being reissued on CD for the first time in decades. The album features the jazz trio performing instrumental takes on a baker’s dozen of Rogers’ songs that retain “their original compositional intent, while breathing new life into them.”

Below, watch a trailer for both collections, followed by their respective cover art and tracklistings. Pre-orders are available via Omnivore.

It’s Such a Good Feeling: The Best of Mister Rogers Artwork:

It’s Such a Good Feeling: The Best of Mister Rogers Tracklist:

01. Today Is a Very Special Day *

02. Won’t You Be My Neighbor?

03. I Think I’m Going to Like Today *

04. Look and Listen

05. Be Brave, Be Strong

06. Then Your Heart Is Full of Love

07. Pretending

08. You Can Never Go Down rhe Drain

09. I Like to Take My Time

10. Sometimes People Are Good

11. You Are Special

12. I’m Looking for a Friend *

13. Some Things I Don’t Understand

14. The Clown in Me

15. It’s the Style to Wear a Smile

16. I’m Taking Care of You

17. It’s You I Like

18. Once Upon Each Lovely Day *

19. Wishes Don’t Make Things Come True

20. You’re Growing

21. Tree Tree Tree

22. It’s Such a Good Feeling *

23. Tomorrow *

* = Previously Unissued

Johnny Costa Plays Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood Jazz Artwork:

Johnny Costa Plays Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood Jazz Tracklist:

01. Won’t You Be My Neighbor?

02. You Are Special

03. It’s You I Like

04. Sometimes People Are Good/Children Can Medley

05. What Do You Do?

06. I Like to Take My Time

07. Everybody’s Fancy

08. Please Don’t Think It’s Funny

09. Something to Do While We’re Waiting

10. Many Ways to Say I Love You

11. Then Your Heart Is Full Of Love

12. Did You Know?

13. It’s Such a Good Feeling