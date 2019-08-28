Menu

Music News

The No. 1 Source for Breaking Music News

Beth Gibbon and Rustin Man’s Out of Season receives vinyl reissue

The 2002 collaborative album has been out of print for many years

by
on August 28, 2019, 9:51am
0 comments
Beth Gibbons and Rustin Man's Out of Season
Beth Gibbons and Rustin Man's Out of Season

Portishead singer Beth Gibbons has announced plans to reissue her 2002 collaborative album with Rustin Man, a.k.a. former Talk Talk bassist Paul Webb. Beginning October 11th, Out of Season will be re-released on vinyl for the first time in many years.

Remastered at Abbey Road Studios, the reissue is pressed on heavyweight vinyl and packaged with its original artwork. Pre-orders are now ongoing.

Earlier this year, Gibbons released Symphony No. 3 (Symphony of Sorrowful Songs), a collaborative album recorded with with the Polish National Radio Symphony Orchestra.

Previous Story
Album Review: Ceremony Find Firm Footing on In the Spirit World Now
Next Story
Sudan Archives shares her “Confessions” on new single: Stream
No comments