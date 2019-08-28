Beth Gibbon and Rustin Man’s Out of Season receives vinyl reissue

Beth Gibbons and Rustin Man's Out of Season

Portishead singer Beth Gibbons has announced plans to reissue her 2002 collaborative album with Rustin Man, a.k.a. former Talk Talk bassist Paul Webb. Beginning October 11th, Out of Season will be re-released on vinyl for the first time in many years.

Remastered at Abbey Road Studios, the reissue is pressed on heavyweight vinyl and packaged with its original artwork. Pre-orders are now ongoing.



Earlier this year, Gibbons released Symphony No. 3 (Symphony of Sorrowful Songs), a collaborative album recorded with with the Polish National Radio Symphony Orchestra.