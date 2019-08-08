Big Freedia and Low Cut Connie, photo by Michael Alford

Queer icon Big Freedia has announced the “Azz Across America” tour for later this fall. The trek will see the Southern hip-hop star cut across the US with opener Low Cut Connie. Best of all, the entire thing is presented by Ben & Jerry’s, which is extremely promising for any fans with a sweet tooth.

The run will wed New Orleans bounce with South Philadelphia rock for what Freedia warns will be “some wild sh*t.” She added in a press release, “We are going to shake our asses off.”



It’s somewhat brief — kicking off in Atlanta, Georgia on October 24th and wrapping up November 21st in Solana Beach, California — but stacked all the same given the pairing. Tickets go on sale this Friday, August 9th, and you can look for tickets to all of Big Freedia’s upcoming shows here.

(Read: Get Proud: 10 Must-See LGBTQ+ Musicians on Tour This Summer)

“Freedia is an inspiring performer and I cant wait to share the stage with him and make some beautiful stuff happen. Asses will be shook and hearts will be melted. These will be wild, uplifting shows for all the boys and girls,” Adam Weiner of Low Cut Connie said in a press release. “These are intense times in the USA. Me and Freedia wanna bring together all kinds of people, shake them up and uplift them. Feeling joy together is an audacious response to chaos and disharmony.”

Find Freedia’s full tour schedule, including her remaining summer dates, below.

Big Freedia 2019 Tour Dates:

08/22 — Memphis, TN @ The Hi Tone

08/23 — Cincinnati, OH @ Bogarts

08/25 — Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

08/27 – Columbus, OH @ A&R Music Bar

08/28 — Millvale, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre

08/29 — Northampton, MA @ Pearl Street

08/30 – South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground BallrooM

08/31 – Westbrook, ME @ HOT 104.7’s Hot Summer 2019

09/03 — Virginia Beach, VA @ Elevation 27

09/04 — Greensboro, NC @ Cone Denim Entertainment Center

09/05 — Chattanooga, TN @ The Signal

09/06 — Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom

09/07 — New Orleans, LA @ The Drifter Hotel

10/24 — Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade *

10/25 — Savannah, GA @ Victory North *

10/26 — Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel *

10/27 — Charlottesville, VA @ Jefferson *

10/29 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club *

10/30 — Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of The Living Arts

10/31 — New York, NY @ Brooklyn Bowl

11/01 — New York, NY @ Brooklyn Bowl

11/02 — Boston, MA @ Royale *

11/04 — Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom *

11/05 — Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall *

11/07 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Ave *

11/09 — St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall *

11/11 — Kansas City, MO @ Record Bar *

11/12 — Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre *

11/13 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall *

11/15 — Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre *

11/16 — Eugene, OR @ Wow Hall *

11/17 — Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom *

11/19 — Berkeley, CA @ UC Theatre *

11/20 — Los Angeles, CA @ Regent Theater *

11/21 — Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up *

11/22 — Tucson, AZ @ The Rialto Theatre

* = w/ Low Cut Connie