Big Sean goes speed dating for “Single Again” performance on Fallon: Watch

Big Sean on Fallon

Although Big Sean declared he was taking time to focus on himself with his latest track, “Single Again”, it sure seemed like he was looking for love when he performed the song on Fallon last night.

With a giant clock spinning behind him, the Detroit rapper opened the number in silhouette. As the lights came up, Big Sean went on a round of speed dating, sitting down with two beautiful women as he dropped lines about past heartbreaks and self-care. In the end, he took his own advice and kept the final rose for himself.



Check out Big Sean’s performance of “Single Again” below.

“Single Again” follows Big Sean’s first new solo track in two years, “Overtime”. Hopefully he’ll have even more new material to debut when he appears at Anaheim, California’s Real Street Festival this weekend.