Big Thief announce new album Two Hands, share lead single “Not”: Stream

Big Thief

Big Thief dropped their latest album, U.F.O.F., only a few months back, but they’re already announcing a follow-up. The indie folk favorites will release Two Hands on October 11th via 4AD. As a first listen, they’ve shared the lead single “Not”.

Whereas May’s U.F.O.F. absorbed the lush greenery of the Washington state woods that surrounded the recording sessions, Two Hands is said to reflect the orange desert landscape around Texas’ Sonic Ranch. In fact, the new effort is considered “the earth twin” to the previous LP’s “celestial twin,” its content focused on “the very real dangers that face our planet.”



The Sonic Ranch sessions were recorded live, sans overdubs, with the musicians situated as close together as possible. This led to a more intimate affair, one singer-songwriter Adrianne Lenker says produced “the songs that I’m the most proud of.” She continued in a press statement, “I can imagine myself singing them when I’m old. Musically and lyrically, you can’t break it down much further than this. It’s already bare-bones.”

“Not” showcases this raw style. Lenker’s voice is more visceral than ever, melodic howls and growls cutting the crackling air above vibrating instrumentation. You can almost picture the band sitting around a microphone together, pushing each other further with their increasingly aggressive performances. Take a listen below.

Pre-orders for Two Hands are going on now. A limited edition desert peach vinyl is available through 4D, Big Thief’s webstore, and indie retailers.

Two Hands Artwork:

Two Hands Tracklist:

01. Rock and Sing

02. Forgotten Eyes

03. The Toy

04. Two Hands

05. Those Girls

06. Shoulders

07. Not

08. Wolf

09. Replaced

10. Cut My Hair

To support Two Hands, Big Thief have expanded their upcoming tour itinerary. The new shows are set for winter 2020 across Europe, following a previously announced fall North American run. Find the band’s full schedule below, and get tickets here.

Big Thief 2019-2020 Tour Dates:

08/14 – Saint-malo, FR @ Route du Rock

08/16 – Hasselt, BE @ Pukkelpop Festival

08/17 – Wales, UK @ Green Man Festival

08/19 – London, UK @ Bush Hall

10/9 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

10/10 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

10/11 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

10/12 – South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

10/13 – Boston, MA @ Wilbur Theatre

10/15 – Montreal, QC @ La Tulipe

10/16 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre

10/17 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre

10/18 – Chicago, IL @ Metro

10/19 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

10/21 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

10/24 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

10/25 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

10/26 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre

10/28 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

10/29 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

10/30 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

11/01 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

11/02 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sister

11/04 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheatre

11/05 – Dallas, TX @ Trees

11/07 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

11/08 – Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom

11/09 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

11/10 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

11/11 – Columbus, OH @ The Athenaeum Theatre

02/17 – Lisbon, PT @ LAV

02/18 – Porto, PT @ Hard Club

02/19 – Madrid, ES @ Joy Eslava

02/20 – Barcelona, ES @ La 2 de Apolo

02/22 – Bologna, IT @ Locomotiv

02/23 – Milan, IT @ Magnolia

02/24 – Lyon, FR @ Epicerie Moderne

02/25 – Paris, FR @ Cabaret Sauvage

02/27 – London, UK @ Hammersmith Apollo

02/29 – Nottingham, UK @ Rock City

03/01 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

03/02 – Glasgow, UK @ Old Fruitmarket

03/05 – Brussels, BE @ AB Ballroom

03/06 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

03/07 – Cologne, DE @ Luxor

03/08 – Hamburg, DE @ Uebel & Gefährlich

03/09 – Berlin, DE @ Astra

03/11 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega Main Hall

03/12 – Gotheburg, SE @ Pustervik

03/13 – Stockholm, SE @ Debaser

03/14 – Olso, NO @ Rockefeller

03/15 – Aarhus, DK @ Voxhall