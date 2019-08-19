Billie Eilish claims No. 1 single with “Bad Guy”, ends “Old Town Road”‘s record-breaking reign

Billie Eilish at Coachella 2019, photo by Debi Del Grande

“Old Town Road”‘s record-breaking reign atop the Billboard Hot 100 has come to an end at the hands of Billie Eilish.

This week, Eilish earned her first-ever No. 1 single with “Bad Guy”, taken from her 2019 debut album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?. In the process, she ended Lil Nas X’s streak of 19 consecutive weeks at No. 1, which set an all-time record.



Not only did the 17-year-old Eilish unseat Lil Nas X, she also became the first artist born in this century to top the Billboard Hot 100.

According to Billboard, the success of Eilish’s “Bad Guy” is due to a 10% increase in streams over the last week and 11% rise in digital song sales, as well as the introduction of a new vertical video for the track.

Last month, Eilish became only the third female solo artist in history to achieve two No. 1 alternative singles, joining the elite company of Alanis Morissette and Sinead O’Connor.