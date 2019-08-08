Billie Eilish makes history with multiple No. 1 alternative singles

Billie Eilish at Coachella 2019, photo by Debi Del Grande

Billie Eilish has joined elite company, becoming only the third female solo artist in history to achieve two No. 1 alternative singles.

This week, Eilish earned her second No. 1 alt single with “Bad Guy”, according to Billboard. “Bury a Friend” previously reigned No. 1 for two weeks in May. Both tracks appear on Eilish’s major label debut, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?.



Eilish joins Alanis Morissette and Sinead O’Connor as the only female solo artists to have notched multiple No. 1 alternative singles. Morrissette is the leader in the club house with three chart-toppers: “You Oughta Know”, “Hand in My Pocket”, and “Ironic”. Meanwhile, O’Connor has two No. 1 singles to her name: “Nothing Compares 2 U” and “The Emperor’s New Clothes”.

The 17-year old Eilish, who has received CoSigns from the likes of Thom Yorke and Dave Grohl, is currently on the world festival circuit. In September, she’ll appear at a pair of Vegas fests — Life is Beautiful and iHeartRadio Music Festival — as well as Atlanta’s Music Midtown. Then, in October, she’ll play Austin City Limits and Corona Capital in Mexico City.

You can get tickets to all of Eilish’s upcoming tour dates here.