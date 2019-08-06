Björk transforms in the stirring new video for “Losss”: Watch

Although Utopia is nearly two years old, Björk isn’t quite done promoting her latest album. Following May’s “Tabula Rasa” visual, the Icelandic artist is now sharing a new video for “Losss”.

Directed by past collaborator Tobias Gremmler, the clip follows Björk as she morphs and takes the form of various insect-like beings. According to a statement, the creatures are meant to represent one’s conflicting inner voices,



“This is made for the multiple of screens of cornucopia and we share it all here on 1 for your laptop screen. We based it on the conversations between our inner optimist and pessimist , when i recorded this i tried to sing in a deeper tone for one of them and if you listen on headphones it will match the imagery.”

Watch “Losss” below.

As Björk mentioned, “Losss” will be incorporated into her newly announced “Cornucopia” dates. After its New York debut earlier this year, the show — said to be the “most elaborate stage concert she’s ever presented” — is heading to Mexico and Europe.

Find the dates below. Tickets go on sale Friday, August 9th, and can be purchased here.

Björk 2019 “Cornucopia Tour” Dates:

08/17 – Mexico City, MX @ Parque Bicentenario

08/20 – Mexico City, MX @ Parque Bicentenario

08/23 – Mexico City, MX @ Parque Bicentenario

08/27 – Mexico City, MX @ Parque Bicentenario

11/13 – Brussels, BE @ Forest National

11/16 – Esch-sur-Alzette, LU @ Rockhal

11/19 – London, UK @ O2 Arena

11/25 – Glasgow, UK @ SE Hydro

11/28 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena