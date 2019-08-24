Black Panther 2 receives May 2022 release

Black Panther

The highly-anticipated sequel to Black Panther will hit theaters on May 6th, 2022.

Director Ryan Coogler appeared at Disney’s D23 Expo on Saturday to announce the news. “I’m working on it trying to give fans something special,” Coogler said. He and Marvel head Kevin Feige also revealed the logo for the film, which you can see below.



The first Black Panther film starred Chadwick Boseman as T’Challa / Black Panther, alongside Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman, Daniel Kaluuya, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Angela Bassett, Forest Whitaker, and Andy Serkis. It went on to gross $1.35 billion at the worldwide box office and was nominated for seven Academy Awards, including Best Picture, with wins for Best Costume Design, Best Original Score, and Best Production Design.