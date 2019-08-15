Black Tusk announce fall 2019 North American tour dates

Black Tusk

Georgia sludge metal band Black Tusk will be heading back out in support of last year’s T.C.B.T. album with a pair of North American treks this fall with support from Cloak and Child Bite, respectively.

The first leg will be a short week-long run with Cloak beginning September 4th in New Orleans and traversing central Texas, Arkansas, and Tennessee.



The just-announced second leg will see Black Tusk heading out again for a longer stretch with Child Bite in November, beginning in North Carolina and ascending the East Coast before circling back to North Carolina.

An active part of the Savannah metal scene alongside likeminded bands such as Baroness and Kylesa, Black Tusk’s previous album T.C.B.T. embraced the bands hardcore punk leanings, combining fast tempos with the sludgy stoner metal the band is known for.

Check out the full list of tour dates below and snag tickets from the specific venue for each date.

Black Tusk Fall 2019 Tour Dates:

09/04 – New Orleans, LA @ Howlin’ Wolf ^

09/05 – Houston, TX @ White Oak ^

09/06 – Austin, TX @ Barracuda ^

09/07 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada ^

09/08 – Little Rock, AR @ Vino’s ^

09/09 – Memphis, TN @ B-Side ^

11/08 – Asheville, NC @ Mothlight #

11/09 – Raleigh, NC @ Maywood *

11/10 – Baltimore, MD @ Metro Gallery *

11/11 – New Hope, PA @ John and Peter’s *

11/12 – Cambridge, MA @ Middle East *

11/13 – Brattleboro, VT @ The Stone Church *

11/14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Saint Vitus Bar *

11/15 – Harrisonburg, VA @ Golden Pony *

11/16 – Wilmington, NC @ Reggie’s 42nd Street *

^ = w/ Cloak

* = w/ Child Bite

# = Black Tusk only