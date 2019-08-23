Blink-182 and Lil Wayne share studio version of “What’s My Age Again? / A Milli” mashup: Stream

Blink-182 and Lil Wayne

Despite a few hiccups, Blink-182 and Lil Wayne successfully completed their first round of co-headlining dates earlier this month. With a second leg launching next week, the unlikely tourmates are rekindling the hype with a studio version of their “What’s My Age Again / A Milli” mashup.

The pop punk stalwarts and rap legend previously shared a live performance video of their Tha Carter III/Enema of the State crossover back when their tour was first announced. According to a press release, this fresh version is a completely “new take on the track.”



Listen to Blink-182 and Lil Wayne’s “What’s My Age Again / A Milli” mashup below.

Blink and Tunechi are back on the road together beginning August 27th in Irvine, California, with the former continuing to play Enema of the State in full to mark its 20th anniversary. You can buy tickets here, or win one of five pairs we’re giving away by entering our giveaway.

Blink-182 are also gearing up for the release of their new studio album, Nine, due out September 20th via Columbia Records. Lil Wayne, meanwhile, has his Lil WeezyAna Fest in New Orleans coming September 7th with a lineup that includes Travis Scott, Meek Mill, Megan Thee Stallion, Trey Songz, Kash Doll, and more. Get passes here.