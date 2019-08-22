Blue Hawaii announce new album, share lead single “All That Blue”: Stream

Blue Hawaii, photo by Ariana Molly

Blue Hawaii have announced a new album, Open Reduction Internal Fixation, due out on October 11th via Arbutus. In anticipation, they’ve shared “All That Blue” as the first single.

Open Reduction Internal Fixation serves as the follow-up to 2017’s Tenderness. The album was written while the duo of Raphaelle “Ra” Standell-Preston and Alex “Agor” Kerby were in two very different forms of recovery; Standell-Preston was dealing with a breakup, while Kerby was recuperating from a foot surgery that derailed the group’s tour of Southeast Asia and Japan last fall. In fact, the LP’s name is taken from that operation.



“All That Blue” comes with a grainy visualizer full of dancing shadows, which you can watch below.

Pre-orders for Open Reduction Internal Fixation are available now. The album art and tracklist can be seen ahead.

Open Reduction Internal Fixation Artwork:

Open Reduction Internal Fixation Tracklist:

01. All the Things

02. Still I Miss U

03. All That Blue

04. Sparkle

05. On a High

06. Trust

07. Boileau

08. Can We Go Back