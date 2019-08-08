Bon Iver, photo by Eric Timothy Carlson & Graham Tolbert

Bon Iver held listening parties for their new album, i,i, at venues across the globe on Wednesday night. Today, Justin Vernon’s band has brought that experience online, dropping one song off the effort every hour for eight straight hours.

Ever a fan of numerical significance, Vernon took the opportunity of August 8th (that is, 08/08) to share the eight new tracks “territory-by-territory.” Placed alongside previously revealed songs “Faith”, “Jelmore”, “Hey, Ma”, and “U (Man Like)”, that means we’ve now been gifted the entirety of i,i save for 31-second intro “Yi”. We’ll get that when the record is given a formal digital release at midnight tonight (August 9th) via Jajaguwar. Physical copies are due out August 30th.



Over on Twitter, Bon Iver also revealed who collaborated on each of the guest-heavy tracks. Producers like Buddy Ross, Wheezy, and BJ Burton are credited across the collection, many contributing instruments as well. Chris Messina, Brad Cook, and Vernon are given primary producer credits. Meanwhile, Vernon’s past collaborators from Minnesota TU Dance also get multiple nods. Here’s a partial list of who else shows up:

— “iMi” features James Blake, Aaron Dessner of The National, Poliça, The Staves’ Camilla Staveley-Taylor, and Velvet Negroni.

— “Holyfields” sees Jenn Wasner, aka Flock of Dimes, officially joining Bon Iver.

— “Naeem” actually features Naeem, formerly known as Spank Rock, as well as Bryce Dessner, Wasner, and Brooklyn Youth Chorus.

— “Faith” brings back Dessner and the BYC, along with Wasner and Staveley-Taylor.

— “Salem” features drummer JT Bates and Poliça.

— “Sh’Diah” finds Ryan Olson of Marijuana Death Squad joining in.

— We already knew that “U (Man Like)” includes contributions from Bruce Hornsby, Moses Sumney, and Bryce Dessner, and Phil Cook and Wasner also appear.

— “Hey, Ma” includes Wasner, Brad Cook, and the Worm Crew horns.

Listen to i,i via a YouTube playlist, Spotify, or Apple Music below.

i,i follows Bon Iver’s last album, 2016’s 22, A Million. It was recorded at Sonic Ranch in West Texas and April Base in Wisconsin. Pre-orders for physical copies are going on now.

In support of the new LP, Vernon and co. will tour throughout late summer and fall alongside Sharon Van Etten, Feist, Yo La Tengo, and Indigo Girls. Get tickets to all their upcoming dates here.

i, i Artwork:

i, i Tracklist:

01. Yi

02. iMi

03. We

04. Holyfields,

05. Hey, Ma

06. U (Man Like)

07. Naeem

08. Jelmore

09. Faith

10. Marion

11. Salem

12. Sh’Diah

13. RABi