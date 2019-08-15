Boris set release date for new album LφVE & EVφL, share “Love”: Stream

Boris, photo by Miki Matsushima

Back in May, experimental metal outfit Boris revealed that a new album would be out before the end of the year. The Japanese group has now confirmed LφVE & EVφL will arrive October 4th through Jack White’s own Third Man Records. Boris is also previewing the record with lead single “Love”.

LφVE & EVφL follows Dear from 2017 and serves as the trio’s first since marking its 25th anniversary. Although the effort features just seven songs, it’s technically regarded as two independent works, “encapsulating conflicting connotations that interweave and become intricately entangled with one another, gradually eroding before becoming utterly singular,” per an official statement.



As for seven-minute single “Love”, it finds Boris employing some of the most musically diverse arrangements since their formation in 1992. Check it out below via its accompanying video.

In addition to LφVE & EVφL, Boris will team with Third Man for a pair of reissues: 2003’s Akuma No Uta and Feedbacker. Both projects will also hit shelves October 4th.

Boris’ new album will be supported with a North American tour that runs from late August through the very end of September. Tickets can be purchased here.