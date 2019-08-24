Breaking Bad movie gets title, teaser, and premiere date: Watch

When Bob Odenkirk confirmed the Breaking Bad movie was done filming, nobody could have expected it’d arrive this early. Lo and behold, Netflix has dropped all the details, specifically a title, a release date, and, yes, a teaser trailer.

It’s called El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie and premieres October 11th (!) on Netflix. The short one-minute teaser finds Skinny Pete (Charles Baker) being interrogated about the whereabouts of Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul). Oops.



If you recall, It’s an El Camino that Pinkman drives on his way out of the Nazi compound, where he was imprisoned and forced to cook meth. When we last saw him, he was screaming for joy as he drove his way toward freedom by his lonesome.

According to /Film, a synopsis on the now-deleted Netflix page reads as follows: “Fugitive Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) runs from his captors, the law, and his past.” Based on everything we’ve heard up to this point, that’s pretty much expected.

As they point out, today’s announcement is a tad premature, prompted by a new interview with Paul in The New York Times, which confirmed all the aforementioned details. In the piece, Paul celebrated the idea of the sequel movie, saying: “It’s a chapter of Breaking Bad that I didn’t realize that I wanted, and now that I have it, I’m so happy that it’s here.”

He’s not alone. Watch below.

What happened to Jesse Pinkman? El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie October 11 pic.twitter.com/PuoWBgfDJ0 — Netflix US (@netflix) August 24, 2019

As previously reported, series creator Vince Gilligan wrote and directed the film. In addition to Paul and Baker, the film is rumored to star Bryan Cranston (Walter White), Krysten Ritter (Jane), Jonathan Banks (Mike), Jesse Plemons (Todd), Matt Jones (Badger), Robert Forster(Ed), Tess Harper (Mrs. Pinkman), and Kevin Rankin (Kenny).