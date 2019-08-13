Menu
Brie Larson shares acoustic cover of Ariana Grande’s “God Is a Woman”: Watch

Captain Marvel shows off her pop chops once again

by
on August 13, 2019, 1:17pm
Brie Larson and Ariana Grande

Captain Marvel isn’t only the most powerful Avenger, she’s a major Ariana Grande fan. Brie Larson has demonstrated her love of the pop star a handful of times in the past, jamming to “7 rings” with Samuel L. Jackson on Carpool Karaoke and sharing a cover of “My Everything” back in May. Now, the A-list actress has once again proven herself a Grande stan with an acoustic rendition of “God is a Woman”.

(Buy: Tickets to Ariana Grande’s Upcoming Shows)

Larson shared video of her performing the Sweetener cut on Instagram. “Ariana forever,” she wrote, while also revealing that her guitar is actually a custom instrument given to her by Heart’s Nancy Wilson. Wilson responded with a couple of rock-and-roll-hand emojis, while Grande showed her appreciation with a series of black hearts. (Also noteworthy, Reese Witherspoon popped into the comments to reveal her own Grande fandom with an “Amen, Sister.”)

Watch Larson’s take on “God is a Woman” below.

