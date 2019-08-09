Bring Me the Horizon announce fall 2019 US tour dates

Bring Me the Horizon will fill the gaps between festival gigs with a run of U.S. shows this fall in support of their latest album, amo.

The UK band had already been tapped to perform at the Aftershock, Las Rageous, and Voodoo festivals, and now they’ve added nine headlining shows, dubbed the “Threesome Tour”. The newly announced gigs feature support from Sleeping With Sirens and Poppy.



The jaunt kicks off October 10th in Phoenix, Arizona, and runs through an October 29th show in Miami, Florida. The Phoenix concert and the Las Rageous festival appearance will essentially serve as makeup dates for two shows that BMTH had to cancel back in February when singer Oli Sykes ruptured a vocal cord.

On their most recent full-length, amo, Bring Me the Horizon moved further away from their deathcore and metalcore roots, embracing pop, electronic, alternative rock, dance and other sounds. However, for their live shows, they still mix in their heavier material from years past.

Tickets for the fall U.S. shows are already on sale via Live Nation, and are also available here for shows that sell out.

Bring Me the Horizon 2019 Tour Dates:

08/16 – Osaka, JP @ Summer Sonic Festival

08/17 – Tokyo, JP @ Summer Sonic Festival

08/19 – Tokyo, JP @ Studio Coast

08/25 – Parc de Saint-Cloud, FR @ Rock En Seine Festival

10/10 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre *

10/12 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival

10/14 – Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds at Moda Center *

10/16 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater *

10/18 – Las Vegas, NV @ Las Rageous Festival

10/19 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl *

10/21 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion *

10/22 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland *

10/25 – San Antonio, TX @ Sunken Garden Theater *

10/27 – New Orleans, LA @ Voodoo Festival

10/28 – Tampa, FL @ The Cuban Club *

10/29 – Miami, FL @ The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater *

* = with Sleeping With Sirens and Poppy