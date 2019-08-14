Brittany Howard debuts new song “He Loves Me”: Stream

Brittany Howard, photo by Danny Clinch

Alabama Shakes frontwoman Brittany Howard has unveiled a new track from her upcoming solo album, Jaime. We previously heard lead single “History Repeats” and watched the feel-good video for “Stay High” starring Terry Crews. Now, give a listen to “He Loves Me”.

The track offers up “a frank reflection on the unconditional nature of God’s love,” according to a press release, and culminates in a sermon by Reverend Terry K. Anderson, a Houston-based pastor she discovered on YouTube.



In a statement, Howard explained, “When my older sister passed away, it took its toll on our family. We grew apart from one another and therefore, we grew apart from our family church. I thought God had intended to hurt us or punish us, but I later realized that I found God in music and I found God in my voice. I learned that He always had a plan for myself and my family. That is what ‘He Loves Me’ is about. It is my greatest realization that He has never left me. All those years that I had turned away, I was still receiving His absolute love and forgiveness.”

The accompanying live performance video was directed by Danny Clinch and shot at Sound Emporium in Nashville. Watch it below.

Jaime is due out September 20th via ATO Records. In anticipation, Howard will embark on a US tour later this month. You can find tickets to the shows here.