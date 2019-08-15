BROCKHAMPTON confirm GINGER release date, unleash new single “Boy Bye”: Stream

BROCKHAMPTON, photo by Ben Kaye

A new album from hip-hop boy band BROCKHAMPTON is on the way. It’s called GINGER and serves as the follow-up to Iridescence, one of 2018’s best records. Update: The album is officially due out August 23rd.

Already we’ve heard two tracks from the album in “I Been Born Again” and “If You Pray Right”, and tonight they’ve unveiled a third teaser, “Boy Bye”. Take a listen below.



In the coming months, BROCKHAMPTON is scheduled to make festival appearances at Day N Vegas and Camp Flog Gnaw. You can find tickets to the group’s upcoming shows here.

The artwork and tracklist for GINGER can be seen below.

GINGER Tracklist:

01. No Halo

02. Sugar

03. Boy Bye

04. Heaven Belongs to You

05. St. Pery

06. If You Pray Right

07. Dearly Departed

08. I Been Born Again

09. Ginger

10. Big Boy

11. Love Me For Life

12. Victor Roberts