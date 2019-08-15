BROCKHAMPTON confirm GINGER release date, unleash new single “Boy Bye”: Stream

A new album from hip-hop boy band BROCKHAMPTON is on the way. It’s called GINGER and serves as the follow-up to Iridescence, one of 2018’s best records. Update: The album is officially due out August 23rd.
Already we’ve heard two tracks from the album in “I Been Born Again” and “If You Pray Right”, and tonight they’ve unveiled a third teaser, “Boy Bye”. Take a listen below.
In the coming months, BROCKHAMPTON is scheduled to make festival appearances at Day N Vegas and Camp Flog Gnaw. You can find tickets to the group’s upcoming shows here.
The artwork and tracklist for GINGER can be seen below.
GINGER Tracklist:
01. No Halo
02. Sugar
03. Boy Bye
04. Heaven Belongs to You
05. St. Pery
06. If You Pray Right
07. Dearly Departed
08. I Been Born Again
09. Ginger
10. Big Boy
11. Love Me For Life
12. Victor Roberts