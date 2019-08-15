Menu
BROCKHAMPTON confirm GINGER release date, unleash new single “Boy Bye”: Stream

The hip-hop boy band also reveals the artwork and tracklist for their upcoming album

by
on August 14, 2019, 10:53pm
0 comments
BROCKHAMPTON Governors Ball 2019 Ben Kaye-5
BROCKHAMPTON, photo by Ben Kaye

A new album from hip-hop boy band BROCKHAMPTON is on the way. It’s called GINGER and serves as the follow-up to Iridescence, one of 2018’s best records. Update: The album is officially due out August 23rd.

Already we’ve heard two tracks from the album in “I Been Born Again” and “If You Pray Right”, and tonight they’ve unveiled a third teaser, “Boy Bye”. Take a listen below.

In the coming months, BROCKHAMPTON is scheduled to make festival appearances at Day N Vegas and Camp Flog Gnaw. You can find tickets to the group’s upcoming shows here.

The artwork and tracklist for GINGER can be seen below.

View this post on Instagram

GINGER AUGUST 23

A post shared by kevin (@kevinabstract) on

GINGER Tracklist:
01. No Halo
02. Sugar
03. Boy Bye
04. Heaven Belongs to You
05. St. Pery
06. If You Pray Right
07. Dearly Departed
08. I Been Born Again
09. Ginger
10. Big Boy
11. Love Me For Life
12. Victor Roberts

