BROCKHAMPTON announce North American tour with slowthai

BROCKHAMPTON, photo by Ben Kaye

BROCKHAMPTON have announced the “Heaven Belongs to You Tour” in support of their new album, GINGER.

Marking the hip-hop boyband’s fourth North American tour, 23-date outing includes stops in Phoenix, San Antonio, New Orleans, Miami Beach, New York, Toronto, Chicago, and Denver throughout November and December. Joining them on the majority of dates will be rising UK rapper slowthai.



(Read: A Pearl in the Storm: Governors Ball 2019 Festival Review)

The shows surround BROCKHAMPTON’s scheduled appearances at Day N Vegas and Tyler, the Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival. Tickets to “Heaven Belongs to You” go on sale via the group’s website on Thursday, August 29th at 10:00 a.m. local time, and you can find passes to all their upcoming dates here. See their full itinerary below.

slowthai, meanwhile, has a run of headlining North American shows scheduled for September. Get tickets to his solo dates here.

To coincide with the tour’s announcement, BROCKHAMTPON have also shared a new video for the GINGER track “Heaven Belongs to You” featuring slowthai.

BROCKHAMPTON 2019-2020 Tour Dates:

10/26 – Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum

10/27 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater

10/30 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union Event Center

11/01 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren *

11/03 – Las Vegas, NV @ Day N Vegas

11/05 – Fresno, CA @ Rainbow Ballroom *

11/08 – Palo Alto, CA @ Frost Amphitheater *

11/09-10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival

11/13 – San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theatre *

11/14 – Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory *

11/15 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater *

11/17 – New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore *

11/19 – Miami, FL @ The Fillmore *

11/20 – Altanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy *

11/22 – New York, NY @ Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden *

11/24 – Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena *

11/25 – Washington DC @ The Anthem *

11/27 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore *

11/29 – Toronto, ON @ Coca-Cola Coliseum *

11/30 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple *

12/03 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory *

12/04 – Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom *

12/06 – Chicago, IL @ Aragron Ballroom *

12/09 – Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom *

12/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Hollywood Palladium *

01/04 – Brisbane, AU @ FOMO Brisbane

01/05 – Adelaide, AU @ FOMO Adelaide

01/10 – Perth, AU @ Belvoir Amphitheatre

01/11 – Sydney, AU @ FOMO Sydney

01/12 – Melbourne, AU @ FOMO Melbourne

01/15 – Auckland, NZ @ Trusts Outdoors

* = w/ slowthai