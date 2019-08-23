BROCKHAMPTON release new album GINGER: Stream

BROCKHAMPTON

BROCKHAMPTON are back today with their new album, GINGER. Stream the 12-track effort below via Apple Music and Spotify.

Our 2017 rookie of the year’s latest follows Iridescence, which was named one of the best records of 2018. It’s their fifth full-length to come in just two years, and their second as part of their multi-million dollar deal with RCA. Bandleader Kevin Abstract also recently dropped his ARIZONA BABY solo LP.



Speaking about GINGER to NME, Abstract said,

“We want to make a summer album. Feel-good. Not too sad and like, ‘Oh, our life sucks,’ just more like, ‘Just enjoy what’s in front of you. Something we’re doing is putting those type of lyrics – like this shit is trash, anxiety, depression, all that stuff – taking those type of lyrics and putting it on a song that a bunch of people could dance to or something. It’s just like [OutKast’s] ‘Hey Ya!’ My favorite song ever.”

(Read: A Pearl in the Storm: Governors Ball 2019 Festival Review)

BROCKHAMPTON will perform GINGER live in full with special guests on Friday night in Los Angeles. Dubbed FRIDAY THERAPY, the special release show is free and will be live-streamed on the band’s YouTube channel. The group will also appear at Tyler, the Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw in November, as well as Las Vegas’ Day N Vegas Festival. Get tickets to all their upcoming gigs here.

GINGER Artwork:

GINGER Tracklist:

01. No Halo

02. Sugar

03. Boy Bye

04. Heaven Belongs to You

05. St. Pery

06. If You Pray Right

07. Dearly Departed

08. I Been Born Again

09. Ginger

10. Big Boy

11. Love Me For Life

12. Victor Roberts