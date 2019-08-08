BROCKHAMPTON share horn-filled new track “If You Pray Right”: Stream

BROCKHAMPTON in the "If You Pray Right" video

BROCKHAMPTON are set to release their new album, GINGER, later this month. After sharing lead single “I Been Born Again” a little over a week ago, the hip-hop boyband have served up another taste of the Iridescence follow-up in “If You Pray Right”.

While the new track continues the religious themes of its title, the beat is a bit more lively than the subtle sinisterness of “I Been Born Again”. “If You Pray Right” comes in with drowsy horns and a tipsy rhythm like Danny Elfman was trying his hand at rap music. As usual, each member of the group gets a chance to step to the mic, highlighting their diverse styles. It all closes with a solo segment from leader Kevin Abstract separately dubbed “Hood Still Love Me”.



The song(s) come via a continuous-shot music video that sees the return of some familiar blue body paint. Check out the Spencer Ford-directed clip below.

GINGER is due out sometime later this month. BROCKHAMPTON have appearances at Japan’s Summer Sonic and Las Vegas’ Day N Vegas Festival scheduled for this summer, with an Australia and New Zealand run already in place to kick of 2020. Get tickets to all their upcoming shows here.