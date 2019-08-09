Bruce Springsteen

Bruce Springsteen has a thing for the silver screen. He won an Oscar for his original song for 1993’s Philadelphia (“Streets of Philadelphia”), and he probably should have won another for 1996’s Jerry Maguire (“Secret Garden”). Bottom line: The guy’s no stranger to the marriage of sound and screen, and now he’s back with “I’ll Stand By You” for the Boss-inspired coming-of-age film, Blinded by the Light.

But wait, it gets better. The track in question is technically not for Blinded by the Light. If you recall, “I’ll Stand By You” actually dates back to 2001, when Springsteen was trying to attend Hogwarts Academy by getting it into Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone. He admitted as much back in 2016 to the BBC Radio 2, saying it was “a song that I wrote for my eldest son, it was a big ballad that was very uncharacteristic of something I’d sing myself. But it was something that I thought would have fit lovely.”



Oh well. However, it appears Springsteen waited for the right movie as our own Clint Worthington calls Blinded by the Light “a crowd-pleasing, emotionally gripping joyride about the ways in which music can change our lives, it’s one to see, and more than once.” That’s some high praise, and while we’ll always dream of hearing Springsteen sing to Dumbledore, this will certainly do.

Stream below.

Back in June, Springsteen released one of the finest albums of the year in Western Stars. He plans to follow it up next year with a full-fledged E-Street Band album, which, naturally, will be supported by another jaw-dropping tour. It’s a good time to love Bruce.