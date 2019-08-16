Bruce Springsteen’s Western Stars film to receive theatrical release

Bruce Springsteen

This weekend’s release of Blinded by the Light isn’t the only Bruce Springsteen-themed film hitting theaters in the near future. Warner Bros. has just announced a theatrical release for Western Stars, the companion film to Springsteen’s recent solo album of the same name.

Directed by Springsteen and frequent collaborated Thom Zimmy, the film touches on “themes of love and loss, loneliness and family and the inexorable passage of time” and “evokes the American West—both the mythic and the hardscrabble—weaving archival footage and Springsteen’s personal narration with song to tell the story of Western Stars.”



“We made a film of the Western Stars album, where I play the record start to finish along with some other things,” Springsteen explained in an interview last month. “We knew we weren’t going to tour, so I was looking for a way to get some of the music live to the audience.”

Western Stars will receive its world premiere at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival next month before receiving a wide theatrical release in the fall. However, this weekend fans can get an exclusive first look of Western Stars prior to screenings of Blinded By the Light.